Mpls. Mayor Frey Issues Face Mask Requirement

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:50s - Published
Starting next week, if you're coming to Minneapolis, you may want to bring a mask, reports David Schuman (1:50).

WCCO 4 News At 10 – May 21, 2020

