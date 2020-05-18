Global  

Trumps Says He Will Not Shut Down Country In Event Of Second Wave As Rising Case Counts Cause Concern

Trumps Says He Will Not Shut Down Country In Event Of Second Wave As Rising Case Counts Cause Concern

Trumps Says He Will Not Shut Down Country In Event Of Second Wave As Rising Case Counts Cause Concern

President Donald Trump today weighed in on the possibility of shutting down the country again in the event of a second wave as concerns grow about rising cases in parts of the country.

