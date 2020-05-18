Trumps Says He Will Not Shut Down Country In Event Of Second Wave As Rising Case Counts Cause Concern

President Donald Trump today weighed in on the possibility of shutting down the country again in the event of a second wave as concerns grow about rising cases in parts of the country.
diamondave hey.@realDonaldTrump the #coronavirus doesn't #negotiate with you. when the head of the.@CDCgov says it's very like… https://t.co/eXkD7HDLEW 55 seconds ago
Michael Box RT @CBSLA: President Donald Trump today weighed in on the possibility of shutting down the country again in the event of a second wave as c… 3 minutes ago
CBS Los Angeles President Donald Trump today weighed in on the possibility of shutting down the country again in the event of a sec… https://t.co/4DO3ANXJhX 15 minutes ago
Diane Askwyth RT @GuthrieDavis: Barr Will Cover any And All Of Trumps Illegal Acts.
Barr Says Trump Can Do Any And Everything Because 2nd Amendment.
So… 6 days ago
Savage Democratic & Nasty Woman AKA Human Scum Barr Will Cover any And All Of Trumps Illegal Acts.
Barr Says Trump Can Do Any And Everything Because 2nd Amendmen… https://t.co/gij8Ut1P3v 6 days ago
Trump visits Ford plant, leaves mask off for camerasPresident Donald Trump traveled on Thursday to the crucial U.S. election battleground state of Michigan to visit a Ford Motor Co plant amid tensions with its Democratic governor during the coronavirus..
Eric Trump Says CoronaVirus Is A Democratic HoaxOn Saturday, Eric Trump appeared on Fox News and said that the CoronaVirus pandemic was a hoax.
Eric claimed that the coronavirus will "magically all of a sudden go away and disappear" after the..