Nursing graduates have a car procession for their pinning ceremony

The fight against the COVID-19 pandemic is about to get a boost from Wake Tech Community College.

Sixty-four soon-to-be graduates of Wake Tech's Martha Mann Smith School of Nursing will be able to enter the workforce before taking their license exam to help support healthcare workers battling COVID-19.

The pinning ceremony shows appreciation for decisions like Amy's but also recognizes sacrifice.

"They're the most resilient students we've had.

We've had to switch to online teaching, and they've been strong and courageous," said one faculty member.

