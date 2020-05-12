Martial arts studio uses their training to adapt during COVID-19 pandemic

Global  

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 05:59s
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed so much of our daily lives, but one business is making sure kids still have a way to get exercise.

Bushi Ban International in Pasadena, Texas, has completely revamped their lessons so they can teach kids in their own homes!

Instead of recorded lessons like many gyms and dance studios are offering, Bushi Ban is hosting live Zoom classes where the instructors can interact with the kids in real-time.

Instructors said the lessons not only give kids an outlet for their energy, but the introverted students are actually doing better as they practice from home!

