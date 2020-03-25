Historic Christmas tree lights for hope during COVID-19 pandemic

Mullica Hill’s Main Street bustles with small businesses, decorative lights, and a family atmosphere.

This peaks when nearly 10,000 flock to the historic 65-foot Christmas tree to light it for the holiday season.

The November event known as “Lights on Main” poses an incredible contrast to the street’s scene in April 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has kept locals from engaging in their regular community activities, leaving only lonely cars to pass through.

Community leaders decided to illuminate these dark times with a symbol for both hope and the future.

They brought the historic tree, now more than 50 years old, out of hibernation.