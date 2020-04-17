50 years ago, designer John Pasche created one of the most iconic logos of all time: The Rolling Stone’s mouth!
We’re checking in with him about how he came up with the idea and what he’s up to now during lockdown!
Watch full episodes of More In Common online at ABC.
Stream This designer created the iconic Rolling Stones Logo instantly.
LampCommerce This weekend we celebrate once again greek designer Michael Anastassiades. He's created many iconic families for FL… https://t.co/vOwG0G5dQn 1 week ago
The Rolling Stones Join Star- Studded Line Up For Saturday's Global Coronavirus ConcertThe Rolling Stones will be joining other legendary music acts in a global television broadcast on Saturday. The worldwide concert has been planned to honor healthcare workers battling the novel..
Global Citizen’s “One World: Together at Home” Just Added The Rolling Stones To Its LineupSaturday, dozens of stars around the world are coming together from home for the global and digital broadcast of “One World: Together at Home”. The special will support healthcare workers who are..