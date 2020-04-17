This designer created the iconic Rolling Stones Logo

Global  

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 02:35s
50 years ago, designer John Pasche created one of the most iconic logos of all time: The Rolling Stone’s mouth!

We’re checking in with him about how he came up with the idea and what he’s up to now during lockdown!

