Data controversy spreads nationwide on positive COVID-19 tests Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 02:55s - Published 1 hour ago Board of Regents questioned about lack of plan. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Data controversy spreads nationwide on positive COVID-19 tests ABC NEWS MORE THAN A THOUSANDNAVAJO RESIDENTS HAVE RECOVERED.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 35,704



As of May 19, of those testing positive for coronavirus, across all settings, 35,704 have died. In the 24-hour period up to 9am on Wednesday, 177,216 tests were carried out or dispatched, with 2,472.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34 Published 2 days ago WHO sees 'potentially positive data' in treating coronavirus



The Geneva-based WHO is leading a global initiative to develop safe and effective vaccines, tests and drugs to prevent, diagnose and treat COVID-19. The respiratory illness has infected 4.19 million.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:12 Published 1 week ago