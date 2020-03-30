Global  

This artist is donating 100% of profits to COVID relief

SeekOneArt is known for his street art and he’s using his talents to give back to the community.

He’s running a limited edition “Rose for Relief” print through the end of April and on May 1st he’s giving 100 percent of the proceeds to the PHL Covid-19 Fund which supports people and businesses affected in Philadelphia.

Seek One got his start on the streets as a graffiti artist, he took his talents to canvas and his work has taken off and caught the eyes of celebrities such as Ben Simmons and Kevin Durant.

