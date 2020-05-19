Galls 911 Hero recognizes National EMS Week

The dedicated men and women of Jessamine County EMS are featured in this week's Galls 911 Hero segment as part of National EMS Week.

care heroes than now.

Abc 36's cody adams spotlights the jessamine county e-m-s in this week's galls 9-1-1 heroes.

This week is national ems week.

Although many ems workers probably arent celebrating, some may not even know.

Instead their focus is on saving lives.

The jessamine county ems does just that.

That's why floyd miracle nominated them for recognition of their hard work.

Each member of the staff goes above and beyond.

Available 365 days a year.

Their lives put on hold every three days as they provide 24 hour care for the community.

It's often a thankless job.

And that's what makes these people so special.

In most cases they're the first on scene.

They are the first lifeline for someone in danger of losing their life.

It's a taxing job physically and maybe even more so mentally.

We thank all our frontline workers here at abc 36.

Take time and say thank you.

It's the least we can do for all they do.

Cody adams abc 36 news.

Our thanks to all the great people at jessamine county e-m-s.

If you would like to nominate someone to be a 9-1-1 hero... go to our website, wtvq.com and click on the community tab.

