Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

LA County Records 2,000 Coronavirus Deaths, Ventura County Fast Tracks Reopening

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:15s - Published
LA County Records 2,000 Coronavirus Deaths, Ventura County Fast Tracks Reopening

LA County Records 2,000 Coronavirus Deaths, Ventura County Fast Tracks Reopening

The death toll from the coronavirus has crossed the 2,000-mark in Los Angeles County.

Meanwhile, Ventura County restaurants and retailers got the green light to begin operating at limited capacity.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

deannar6

Deanna Ramsey RT @DuggerWTOL: We wanted to know why nursing home deaths were so high in Lucas County. What we found was facilities with outbreaks often h… 8 hours ago

alaturkanews

Alaturka News ‘A Very Sad Milestone:’ LA County Records 2,000 Coronavirus Deaths https://t.co/dnZjeif5QP https://t.co/hwukIVTyez 9 hours ago

MagtheMom

TravelinMama RT @journalnews: Cases update: Butler County records largest one-day increase in coronavirus deaths https://t.co/c90asoZYCd 10 hours ago

journalnews

journalnews Cases update: Butler County records largest one-day increase in coronavirus deaths https://t.co/c90asoZYCd 11 hours ago

MichaelDClark1

Michael D. Clark Cases update: Butler County records largest one-day increase in coronavirus deaths https://t.co/cbO3yDMv0t 12 hours ago

DuggerWTOL

Brian Dugger We wanted to know why nursing home deaths were so high in Lucas County. What we found was facilities with outbreaks… https://t.co/UQoOOTH65z 12 hours ago

willistonherald

Williston Herald Two people from Cass County have died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the state's total deaths to 51. https://t.co/RifRXpCuwA 15 hours ago

RidiculousEarth

RidiculousEarth @ResistandDesist The virus is serious. So is our freedom. I should've been more clear. We normally had almost 200 p… https://t.co/j4Eki891iU 23 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 31 New Coronavirus Cases, No New Deaths [Video]

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 31 New Coronavirus Cases, No New Deaths

Allegheny County reports 31 new cases of coronavirus and no new deaths for the second day in a row. The countywide case count now stands at 1,718 with a death toll of 144.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:16Published
State Approves Ventura County's Accelerated Reopening Plan, Additional Coronavirus Death Reported [Video]

State Approves Ventura County's Accelerated Reopening Plan, Additional Coronavirus Death Reported

Ventura County officials announced Wednesday that the state had approved their plan for accelerated reopening, allowing restaurants to offer modified dine-in options and all retail locations with..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:15Published