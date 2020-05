Fifth grader plays 13 roles in Shakespeare production

INTO A NEW NORM -- BECAUSE OFCOVID-19.

BUT ONE MIDDLESCHOOLER FROM PUSCH RIDGEACADEMY -- DIDNT LET THEPANDEMIC TAKE AWAY HER PLAY.NINE ON YOUR SIDE'S LUZDELIACABALLERO EXPLAINS.ONCAM 5TH GRADER RACHEL WARRENHAD BEEN LOOKING FORWARD TOBEING IN HER SCHOOLSSHAKESPEARE PLAY SINCEPRESCHOOL&.AND WHEN SHE WASTOLD IT WAS CANCELED, SHE TOOKMATTERS INTO HER OWNHANDS&.SHE PRESENTS TO YOU& AHALF HOUR PRODUCTION OF )ASYOU LIKE IT NATS I PLAYED 13ROLES.

I PLAYED ROSALIND.CELIA.

DUKE FREDRICK& AND THELIST GOES ON AND ON.

RACHERAND HER MOM VANESSA TEAMED UPTO MAKE THEIR OWN SHAKESPEAREPRODUCTION.

MY HEART JUST HURTTHAT SHE WASNT GOING TO BEABLE TO EXPERIENCE WHAT SHELOOKED FORWARD TO SINCE SHEWAS IN PRESCHOOL.

SO I STARTEDBRAINSTORMING, THEN I THOUGHTWE COULD MAKE A HOME MOVIE.

ITOOK AT LEAST TWO WEEKS TOFILM IT ALL AND THEN A LOT OFEDITING.

AT LEAST 60 HOURSWORTH-- AND THERE WERE TIMESWHERE I WAS LIKE, WHAT AM IDOING?

BUT SHE DID A REALLYGOOD JOB WITH EDITING.

ANDWHILE IT WAS A SUCCESS, THEPRODUCTION DIDNT COME WITHOUTITS CHALLENGES.

WELL, MY BABYBROTHER COMES IN A LOT ANDSOMETIMES I DONT FEEL LIKEFILMING..

NOT TO MENTIONMEMORIZING ALL THE LINES SHEWOULD SAY )OH MOM, THIS ISREALLY HARD, AND I WOULD SAY)OH YOU CAN DO IT& AND THENONE DAY I TOOK THE SCRIPT ANDIM LIKE, OH THIS IS A HALF ANHOUR.

BUT THEY PUSHED THROUGHIT...FILMING THROUGH TRIPLEDIGIT TEMPERATURES, ON ANI-PHONE BECAUSE-- I THOUGHT ITWOULD BE A FUN ACTIVITY BUT ITALSO COULD SHOW SOME PEOPLETHERES STILL HOPE AND YOU CANSTILL DO SOME FUN THINGSDURING THE CORONAVIRUS.?

IMJUST REALLY PROUD OF HER ANDIM JUST REALLY IMPRESSED.

IMIMPRESSED BY HER POISE AND HERABILITY TO PULL THIS OFF ANDNOT GIVE UP BECAUSE SHE STILLHAD CLASSES.

I HAD A LOT OFHELP FROM MY FAMILY SO I AMVERY GLAD THAT I HAVE A GOODFAMILY.

RACHEL PLANS ONCONTINUING TO TAKE DRAMACLASSES AND HOPES TO ONE DAYMAKE IT TO BROADWAY.

IF YOUWANT TO WATCH HER PERFORMANCEOF "AS YOU LIKE IT" -- WE HAVEA LINK ON OUR WEBSITE KGUN 9DOT COM.

LUZDELIA CABALLERO,KGUN9 ON YOU SIDE.THE CLOSURE OF MEAT PACKINGPLANTS -- HAS IMPACTED SUPPLY