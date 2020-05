Hyundai Walk - Tucson and Tucson N Line with Richard Hales Video Credit: AutoMotions - Duration: 03:42s - Published 3 hours ago Hyundai Walk - Tucson and Tucson N Line with Richard Hales Have a look around the Hyundai Tucson and Tucson N Line, together with Richard Hales, Product Marketing Specialist at Hyundai Motor Europe, and learn about the details and features of Hyundai's best-selling SUV. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this