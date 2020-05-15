Man Who Videotaped Slaying Of Ahmaud Arbery Arrested And Charged With Murder

A third person has been charged with murder in the February slaying of Ahmaud Arbery.

William "Roddie" Bryan, the man who videotaped the killing has now been arrested and charged in the case.

According to Newser, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest on Thursday.

Gregory McMichael and his son Travis were initially the only two charged with the murder.

They've both said they believed Arbery was a burglar, but Arbery's family said he had gone out for a jog.

Arbery's family said they were relieved to learn of Bryan's arrest in the Feb.

23rd murder of Mr. Arbery.