Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Man Who Videotaped Slaying Of Ahmaud Arbery Arrested And Charged With Murder

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Man Who Videotaped Slaying Of Ahmaud Arbery Arrested And Charged With Murder

Man Who Videotaped Slaying Of Ahmaud Arbery Arrested And Charged With Murder

A third person has been charged with murder in the February slaying of Ahmaud Arbery.

William "Roddie" Bryan, the man who videotaped the killing has now been arrested and charged in the case.

According to Newser, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest on Thursday.

Gregory McMichael and his son Travis were initially the only two charged with the murder.

They've both said they believed Arbery was a burglar, but Arbery's family said he had gone out for a jog.

Arbery's family said they were relieved to learn of Bryan's arrest in the Feb.

23rd murder of Mr. Arbery.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

US man who filmed fatal shooting of jogger Ahmaud Arbery charged with murder

US man who filmed fatal shooting of jogger Ahmaud Arbery charged with murderThe Georgia man whose cellphone video of Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting helped reignite the case...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


Georgia police arrest man who filmed Ahmaud Arbery's death on murder charges

Georgia police have arrested a third person connected to the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, the...
The Age - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this

nuruldinaqist

Dina Wazowski RT @Reuters: The man who videotaped the slaying of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed black man gunned down in Georgia, was arrested as the third wh… 16 seconds ago

maNkomo16

Dr Tammi The man who videotaped the slaying of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed black man gunned down in Georgia, was arrested as t… https://t.co/2dPEnWtRZH 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Third suspect charged with murder of Ahmaud Arbery [Video]

Third suspect charged with murder of Ahmaud Arbery

The man who videotaped the killing of an unarmed black man, Ahmaud Arbery, was arrested on Thursday as the third white suspect in the racially charged case. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:17Published
‘He didn’t commit murder’: Macon lawyers speak on client in Ahmaud Arbery case [Video]

‘He didn’t commit murder’: Macon lawyers speak on client in Ahmaud Arbery case

Two Macon lawyers, Franklin and Laura Hogue, are representing 64-year-old Gregory McMichael in the Ahmaud Arbery case — a man killed while jogging in Brunswick in February.

Credit: WMGTPublished