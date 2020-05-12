Global  

Dr. Fauci Is 'Cautiously Optimistic' About Possibility Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Researchers working on a vaccine for the novel coronavirus have announced promising results in a very small drug trial.

Biotech company Moderna said the first phase of trials for a COVID-19 vaccine was tested on 45 human volunteers.

Early data shows eight of the volunteers developed a type of antibody that is associated with stopping the virus.

The vaccine is still in it's still in early stages, but Dr. Fauci, noted that this result was not guaranteed.

According to Business Insider, Dr. Fauci told reporters; "that's why I'm cautiously optimistic about it." Several companies are currently working to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus.

