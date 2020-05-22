Day 59: Maharashtra ropes in private sector, restricts inter-district travel | Oneindia News

On day 59, India records over 6,000 fresh cases in 24 hours, taking total infections to 1.18 lakhs.

India is navigating lockdown 4.0 which is far more relaxed than the ones before and as a result many violations have been reported across the country.

This has prompted the MHA to warn states of the consequences of not enforcing the lockdown restrictions.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has stepped up its fight against Covid-19, roping in the private sector hospitals to play a substantial role.

