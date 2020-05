'It looks like G7 Summit will be on': US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump said that a ‘full’ G7 summit bringing together the leaders of the world's major economies ‘will be on’.

Trump said that it will take place ‘primarily at the White House’ with ‘a piece of it’ perhaps taking place at the nearby Camp David presidential retreat.

Trump made the comments while departing the White House for a trip to Michigan on Thursday.

