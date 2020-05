RBI slashes repo rates by 40 basis points to 4% to boost growth, other measure Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:12s - Published 2 hours ago RBI slashes repo rates by 40 basis points to 4% to boost growth, other measure The Monetary Policy Committee Friday slashed the repo rate by another 40 basis points from 4.4% to 4% to revive growth; Maharashtra government has taken over 80% beds in private hospitals and nursing homes across the state as govt hospitals struggle with increasing patients; Railways will open reservation counters at select stations from today for booking of only reserved tickets; PM Modi departed for West Bengal to undertake an aerial survey of Cyclone Amphan hit areas and more news 0

