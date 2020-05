Residents in Kolkata, West Bengal assessed the damage on their city after super cyclone Amphan tore through eastern India.

Numerous trees have been left upturned on the roadside and several buildings have been damaged by the severe cyclone which killed 72 people.

Large parts of the city were left without power and mobile and internet services were also disrupted by the 125 kmph winds.

This footage was filmed on May 21.