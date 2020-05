Double the Rubble: Nearby Planetary System Has Two Asteroid Belts Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:07s - Published 12 hours ago Double the Rubble: Nearby Planetary System Has Two Asteroid Belts A nearby planetary system that’s remarkably similar to our own solar system has two rocky debris rings. Epsilon Eridani is so similar that it’s been featured in science fiction TV series like Star Trek and novels by Issac Asimov and Frank Herbert. 0

