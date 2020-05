Loughlin expected to enter guilty plea Friday Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 00:59s - Published 53 minutes ago Loughlin expected to enter guilty plea Friday The couple agreed to plead guilty to charges in connection with the college admissions scandal. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Loughlin expected to enter guilty plea Friday DOUG: TODAY ACTRESS LORILOUGHLIN AND HER HUSBAND WILLOFFICIALLY ENTER THEIR GUILTYPLEAS IN THE COLLEGE ADMISSIONSSCANDAL.MORE THAN A YEAR AFTER SHEAPPEARED DEFIANT OUTSIDE FEDERALCOURT IN BOSTON LOUGHLIN ANDHER HUSBAND GEE-AH-NEWLY AGREEDTO TIME BEHIND BARS 2 MONTHS FORHER 5 MONTHS FOR HIM.ALONG WITH FINES AND COMMUNITYSERVICE.LOCAL ATTORNEY GREG HENNING SAYSIT’S LIKELY THE COUPLE WASADVISED TO SEEK A DEAL DUE TOTHE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK.