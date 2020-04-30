Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

China ditches GDP target for first time

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:27s - Published
China ditches GDP target for first time

China ditches GDP target for first time

China will refrain from setting a GDP target citing concerns over the coronavirus and global uncertainty, the country's premier said on Friday.

Ciara Lee reports

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

China ditches GDP target for first time

The opening of parliament is the biggest political event of the year in China, and it had already been delayed by over two months.

But as the occasion got underway on Friday (May 22), a sombre tone was set as Beijing refrained from setting its 2020 growth target.

It marks the first time China has dropped the GDP goal since it began being published in 1990.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang pledged to increase spending to support the economy, in what is said to be the shortest government work report in 40 years: "This year, we must prioritise stabilising employment, ensuring people's livelihood, resolutely winning the battle against poverty and strive to achieve the goal of building a well-off society." China's economy shrank 6.8% in the first quarter from a year earlier, its first contraction since at least 1992.

The crisis has put a halt on spending and paralysed production.

Li warned of falling domestic consumption, investment and exports.

Beijing also announced plans for security legislation for Hong Kong, which Li said will provide a "sound" legal system for the 'one country, two systems' approach.

Critics though say it could curb autonomy in Hong Kong.

The move sparked warnings from the United States, falls on Asian stock markets and calls from Hong Kong activists for protests in the former British colony.



Recent related news from verified sources

China drops GDP goal, pledges higher spending as parliament starts

China omitted a 2020 economic growth target for the first time and pledged government support for the...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Deutsche Welle



You Might Like


Tweets about this

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. China ditches its annual growth target for the first time as coronavirus hammers the world's 2nd largest economy… https://t.co/ZfOJh1m1Ay 1 minute ago

brucehlomla

shosh RT @businessinsider: China ditches its annual growth target for the first time as coronavirus hammers the world's 2nd largest economy https… 2 minutes ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - China ditches its annual growth target for the first time as coronavirus hammers the world's 2nd… https://t.co/tmh9BorP6z 3 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider China ditches its annual growth target for the first time as coronavirus hammers the world's 2nd largest economy https://t.co/YzhzAvDOdJ 6 minutes ago

standardcity

Standard City China ditches GDP growth target for the first time since 1990 https://t.co/0rbqI4GkBV 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Spectacular moment China fires new space station rocket into space [Video]

Spectacular moment China fires new space station rocket into space

People in Hainan province recorded China’s new rocket being fired into space from multiple angles on May 5. The video shows that the Long March-5B carrier rocket was fired into space, which means..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:02Published
US Jobless Claims Climb to 30 Million in 6 Weeks [Video]

US Jobless Claims Climb to 30 Million in 6 Weeks

US Jobless Claims Climb to 30 Million in 6 Weeks The Labor Department released the tally of the most recent jobless claims on Thursday. First-time claims for the week ending on April 25 increased..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:09Published