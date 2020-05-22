Public lured to beach during hot spells Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:48s - Published 54 minutes ago Public lured to beach during hot spells A reporter visits Southend-On-Sea beach a day after thousands of people hit the sand during the heatwave, ignoring social distancing.Footage captured on Thursday 21st May shows the beach starting to fill up once again, with temperatures reaching 26 degrees.In the video we can see the beach getting busier and families setting up for a day in the sun.Once again, people had come from far and wide to visit the seaside location, gathering in groups bigger than the average household.The footage showcases a lot of early social distancing, but as beach-goers continue to arrive, can this be sustained?Southend-On-Sea hit the news on Wednesday 20th May when thousands took to its beaches to enjoy the sun.With more people ignoring the government's advice, will stricter measures be required to stay safe? 0

Public lured to beach during hot spells A reporter visits Southend-On-Sea beach a day after thousands of people hit the sand during the heatwave, ignoring social distancing.Footage captured on Thursday 21st May shows the beach starting to fill up once again, with temperatures reaching 26 degrees.In the video we can see the beach getting busier and families setting up for a day in the sun.Once again, people had come from far and wide to visit the seaside location, gathering in groups bigger than the average household.The footage showcases a lot of early social distancing, but as beach-goers continue to arrive, can this be sustained?Southend-On-Sea hit the news on Wednesday 20th May when thousands took to its beaches to enjoy the sun.With more people ignoring the government's advice, will stricter measures be required to stay safe?





