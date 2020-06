No death caused due to COVID-19 is missed in the count: Delhi's Health Minister

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain informed that no death caused due to Coronavirus in Delhi is missed in the count.

Deaths of suspected cases are not covered in death toll of COVID-19," said Jain on reports of discrepancies in COVID-19 deaths in the national capital.