Breonna Taylor shooting

C1 3 the fbi is now taking over the investigation into the death of former emt breonna taylor... this comes as louisville police chief steve conrad... will retire.

Now the community...is sharing their thoughts on the announcement.

#### steve conrad's days as chief of lmpd are now numbered.

Thursday afternoon, mayor greg fischer announced conrad will retire at the end of june after an eight-year legacy as louisville's chief.

Mayor greg fischer: "with an amazing legacy about open data, body camera, and just always seeking truth and justice and fairness for our citizens."

But his retirement comes as scrutiny of his leadership intensifies, ever since a march police raid killed a former emt- 26-year-old breonna taylor.

Her allies claim lmpd severely botched the raid and hasn't been transparent in its aftermath, part of the reason metro council president david james is relieved conrad's leaving.

David james: "i just don't think that you can have as many problems as chief conrad has had over the years, and then have something as big as this and still be able to maintain your position as chief of police."

Similar feelings from councilmember barbara sexton smith.

Barbara sexton smith: "my first response was, 'oh my gosh.

This is such the right decision.'" ben crump, the high-profile civil rights attorney of taylor's family, is also relieved but considers the shift just a first step in the march toward justice.

Ben crump: "we have to do more.

We have to have full accountability."

He hopes the transition will produce a chief who'll abolish or reform the 'no- knock' search policy used in this raid and one who can somehow repair the department's reputation that conrad leaves behind.

Ben crump: "unfortunately, breonna taylor's family has no trust that lmpd would be transparent and fair in their investigation."