The Rich Get Richer Even During a Pandemic, U.S. Billionaires Boost Collective Wealth by $434B During Coronavirus Outbreak

The Rich Get Richer Even During a Pandemic, U.S. Billionaires Boost Collective Wealth by $434B During Coronavirus Outbreak

The Rich Get Richer Even During a Pandemic, U.S. Billionaires Boost Collective Wealth by $434B During Coronavirus Outbreak

The pandemic has created many challenges for America, including a financial one, but for U.S. billionaires, their collective coffers have seen more money.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

