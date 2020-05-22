The Rich Get Richer Even During a Pandemic, U.S. Billionaires Boost Collective Wealth by $434B During Coronavirus Outbreak
The pandemic has created many challenges for America, including a financial one, but for U.S. billionaires, their collective coffers have seen more money.
Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
Keith Granger @Souria4Syrians They might also want to do something about the unemployment, the foodbanks, and stop making the ric… https://t.co/SK7XdhF9Hz 6 minutes ago
sameer RT @Addicted_Ind1: Liquor shops were open to make rich more richer so they can survive during pandemic.
Modi's every move during pandemic… 18 minutes ago
Addicted_Harris Liquor shops were open to make rich more richer so they can survive during pandemic.
Modi's every move during pand… https://t.co/J4xUE91y2l 1 hour ago
John Schmidt @trish_regan Or proof of a belief that, even during a pandemic, the rich will find ways to get richer in spite of a… https://t.co/77GmtkXCGE 2 hours ago
K K World's biggest #LockdownWithoutPlan! Same time, loot of the working class and the oppressed people, national wealt… https://t.co/SeTEX3zmY9 9 hours ago
Tim Horton RT @ampersine: @josephzofnat1 @aliasvaughn @highbrow_nobrow The stock market isn't the economy. Tens of millions of Americans are unemploye… 17 hours ago
