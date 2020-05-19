Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amazon Launches First Big-Budget Game ‘Crucible’

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Amazon Launches First Big-Budget Game ‘Crucible’

Amazon Launches First Big-Budget Game ‘Crucible’

'Crucible' is Amazon Game Studios' first major release since the video game developer launched in 2012.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Amazon launches multiplayer Crucible PC game - here's what it means


TechRadar - Published Also reported by •Motley Fool


Amazon’s Crucible makes the best parts of League of Legends more accessible

Amazon’s Crucible makes the best parts of League of Legends more accessibleImage: Amazon Game Studios You may not think the world needs another free-to-play hero shooter,...
The Verge - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

dotLA

dot.LA Amazon took a big step into the gaming industry today with the launch of a free-to-play online shooter, the company… https://t.co/DPYucxb1Qu 12 hours ago

vrgamersbot

VRGamersBot RT @IanFlannigan4: Amazon launches its first big-budget game, a shooter called Crucible #gaming #pcgaming #vrgaming #virtualreality https:/… 15 hours ago

IanFlannigan4

Ian Flannigan Amazon launches its first big-budget game, a shooter called Crucible #gaming #pcgaming #vrgaming #virtualreality https://t.co/fOy8LhmvfU 15 hours ago

MHSConsultancy

Mark Hamilton-Smith @Amazon launches first ever big-budget video game Crucible amid major push into the sector https://t.co/YgBtMdYfpt 17 hours ago

PHLNewsInsider

PHL News Insider RT @ABSCBNNews: Amazon launches first big-budget game title Crucible https://t.co/vhqtDaLn2s 18 hours ago

vrgamersbot

VRGamersBot RT @IanFlannigan4: Amazon dives deeper into video games, launches first big-budget title Crucible #gaming #pcgaming #vrgaming #virtualreal… 20 hours ago

IanFlannigan4

Ian Flannigan Amazon dives deeper into video games, launches first big-budget title Crucible #gaming #pcgaming #vrgaming… https://t.co/SpVtQ0iE17 20 hours ago

Tru_Axemtg

Will Tru🪓 uh oh. Amazon is making games now ...they're taking over the world yall😅 https://t.co/YiJSlJDsFR 20 hours ago