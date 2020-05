LakeheadGradStudies RT @LakeheadOrillia: ICYMI: On Friday, President McPherson shared an important update regarding the university’s plans for fall 2020 and wh… 2 days ago

Marta Meana RT @ClarkCountyNV: #COVID19 update: Friday, May 22 is the last day for drive-thru testing @orleanscasino. The operation moves to the garage… 2 days ago

Lakehead Orillia ICYMI: On Friday, President McPherson shared an important update regarding the university’s plans for fall 2020 and… https://t.co/aOktSRt4h9 3 days ago

Eleanor Skelton RT @12NewsNow: UPDATE| President Trump spoke Friday about developments in the race to create a coronavirus vaccine and doubled down on his… 6 days ago

Martha Maurer Here's your daily @KTAR923 coronavirus update, as of Friday, May 15. -Arizona again reports nearly 500 new coronav… https://t.co/amk0zj8HHu 1 week ago

12NewsNow UPDATE| President Trump spoke Friday about developments in the race to create a coronavirus vaccine and doubled dow… https://t.co/5IsvJOwj3w 1 week ago

KMTV 3 News Now President Donald Trump will provide an update on the U.S. effort to develop a vaccine for the novel coronavirus on… https://t.co/N04ruILhHo 1 week ago