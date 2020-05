Salute to Seniors 5/22/2020 Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 00:54s - Published 17 minutes ago Salute to Seniors 5/22/2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Salute to Seniors 5/22/2020 BREAK...WE KNOW THECORONAVIRUSPANDEMIC MEANSHIGH SCHOOLSENIORS WILL NOTGET TRADITIONALGRADUATIONCEREMONIES.SO 3 NEWS NOWWANTS TO HONORTHE CLASS OF 2020.YOU CAN HELP BYSENDING PICTURESOF YOUR SENIORWITH THEIR NAME ANDHIGH SCHOOL TO THE"SALUTE TO SENIORS"LINK AT 3 NEWS NOW.HERE IS TODAY'SGROUP OF SENIORS...CONGRATULATIONSTO ALL OF THEM.





