Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan interacted with labourers and sarpanchs of different districts, via video conference on May 22.

During the conference, he inaugurated 'Shram Siddhi Abhiyan' yojna under which jobs will be provided to labourers in the state.

Chief Minister Chouhan said, "Under 'Shram Siddhi Abhiyan', door to door survey will be conducted and labourers will be registered under skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled categories so that work is be provided to them accordingly."