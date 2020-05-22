Crime Stoppers: The Walmart fraud suspects

On May 10 the Walmart located at 5555 South US 41 reported a fraud committed by two male suspects.

And "battery on law enforcement."

Law enforcement need your help with tracking down two suspects.

As vigo county sheriff john plasse tells us - pollice believe the two duped people out of money.

This week's crime stoppers report comes from the files of the vigo county sheriff's office.

On may 10th the wal mart located at 5555 south us 41 reported a fraud committed by two male suspects.

According to loss prevention personnel, both men came into the store to purchase money grams to send out to several people.

During these transactions the males are alleged to have "short changed" the cashier and not pay fully for the money grams. take a look an image captured from the store.

Pay close attention to their clothing due to their wearing of covid masks.

If you have any information on this case, please call crime stoppers at 812-238-stop or go online at wthitv.com and follow the links.

Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your