Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

China National People's Congress focuses on economic recovery

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:35s - Published
China National People's Congress focuses on economic recovery

China National People's Congress focuses on economic recovery

Premier Li Keqiang says Beijing spared no effort in containing the coronavirus outbreak but the economic fallout is immense.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Oil Tumbles On Fears Of Slow Chinese Economic Recovery

Oil prices dipped by more than 6 percent early on Friday, after China’s top policy-setting meeting...
OilPrice.com - Published

China abandons growth target for first time in years amid 'great uncertainty' over coronavirus recovery

China abandons growth target for first time in years amid 'great uncertainty' over coronavirus recoveryParting with years of precedent, China abandoned its growth target for 2020, in acknowledgement that...
WorldNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

aryuen_maru

丸😷 RT @eAsiaMediaHub: JUST IN: The United States condemns the People’s Republic of China (PRC) National People’s Congress proposal to unilater… 25 seconds ago

mil8751

LinPig RT @marcorubio: Reason why US treats #HongKong’s different than #China is it’s autonomy under Sino-British Joint Declaration If rubber sta… 25 seconds ago

aryuen_maru

丸😷 RT @EUinHKandMO: 🇪🇺 🇭🇰 Declaration by the High Representative, on behalf of the European Union, on the announcement by China’s National Peo… 28 seconds ago

dacelestina

Pomarik 😷🇭🇰 RT @USAinHKMacau: Sec. Pompeo: The United States condemns the People’s Republic of China (PRC) National People’s Congress proposal to unila… 2 minutes ago

sfeldman0

Scott Feldman Esq. Xi Addresses China’s National People’s Congress https://t.co/GfDmwDBtis https://t.co/fIR3NngEkH 3 minutes ago

Arjun24104227

Crown Prince Mohammed Abhi shek Uddin RT @WIONews: #Gravitas | China's biggest political gathering - the National People's Congress kicked off today in Beijing. Despite growing… 3 minutes ago

CZECHIAinEU

CZ in EU RT @EUCouncilPress: Declaration by @JosepBorrellF on behalf of the 🇪🇺 on the announcement by #China’s National People’s Congress spokespers… 6 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

China says to impose security laws on Hong Kong [Video]

China says to impose security laws on Hong Kong

China says it intends to impose a national security law on Hong Kong, which risks sparking renewed unrest. Lucy Fielder reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:29Published
China congress: Leaders face unprecedented pressure [Video]

China congress: Leaders face unprecedented pressure

China's leaders and parliament will meet on Friday amid growing international anger and criticism.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:27Published