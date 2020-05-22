Happy Birthday, Naomi Campbell!

Global  

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories
Naomi Elaine Campbell was born on May 22, 1970, and turns 50.

She was born in Streatham, South London.

The model was featured in music videos like Bob Marley’s “Is This Love” and Culture Club’s “I’ll Tumble 4 Ya.” Campbell later became a supermodel and was in the modeling competition, 'The Face.'

She has also been on 'The Cosby Show,' 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' and more.

She released an album, 'Baby Woman,' in 1994.

Campbell was the first black model to appear on the cover of 'French Vogue' and 'TIME' magazine.

The fashion icon founded the We Love Brazil and Fashion for Relief charities.

