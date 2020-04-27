Now Screening: 'The Lovebirds,' 'Uncut Gems' & 'Homecoming' | THR News



Tweets about this chicagodemoreel Now Screening: 'The Lovebirds,' 'Uncut Gems' & 'Homecoming' | THR https://t.co/v6lmCMpmMF 8 hours ago The Open Mic Podcast With Brett Allan Now Screening: 'The Lovebirds,' 'Uncut Gems' & 'Homecoming' | THR https://t.co/audU127OIG 8 hours ago WomenFilmmakersofColor Now Screening: 'The Lovebirds,' 'Uncut Gems' & 'Homecoming' - Video | Hollywood Reporter https://t.co/54EYcFUv11 11 hours ago