Lockdown decelerated COVID-19 cases: Empowered Group 1 Chairman

Empowered Group 1 Chairman VK Paul on lockdown's impact on COVID-19 said that it was able to put a break on the speed of growth of COVID-19 cases.

He said, "The growth rate of COVID-19 cases has witnessed a steady fall from April 3, 2020 when lockdown was able to put a brake on the speed of growth.

The number of cases today would have been much higher, had lockdown not been implemented." He further said, "Like the number of cases, growth rate of number of COVID-19 deaths too has fallen significantly due to lockdown, marking a notable difference between pre-lockdown and post-lockdown situations."