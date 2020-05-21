Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lockdown decelerated COVID-19 cases: Empowered Group 1 Chairman

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:50s - Published
Lockdown decelerated COVID-19 cases: Empowered Group 1 Chairman

Lockdown decelerated COVID-19 cases: Empowered Group 1 Chairman

Empowered Group 1 Chairman VK Paul on lockdown's impact on COVID-19 said that it was able to put a break on the speed of growth of COVID-19 cases.

He said, "The growth rate of COVID-19 cases has witnessed a steady fall from April 3, 2020 when lockdown was able to put a brake on the speed of growth.

The number of cases today would have been much higher, had lockdown not been implemented." He further said, "Like the number of cases, growth rate of number of COVID-19 deaths too has fallen significantly due to lockdown, marking a notable difference between pre-lockdown and post-lockdown situations."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Angry locals set fire to COVID-19 checkpoint in Indonesia amid economic problems [Video]

Angry locals set fire to COVID-19 checkpoint in Indonesia amid economic problems

A group of angry residents set fire to a COVID-19 checkpoint in Indonesia in a protest at lockdown restrictions. Flames broke out at the police post in Merangin District, Jambi Province, Indonesia,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:24Published
US Video Game Spending Hits New Quarterly Record. According to industry analyst NPD Group [Video]

US Video Game Spending Hits New Quarterly Record. According to industry analyst NPD Group

The period between January to March saw spending reach an astounding $10.9 billion. The figure represents a nine percent increase since the same time last year.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published