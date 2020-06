Coronavirus: what are Boris Johnson's new lockdown rules?

The prime minister's address to the nation on Sunday about new coronavirus lockdown measures for England was met with confusion by some.

On Monday, speaking in the House of Commons, Johnson delivered a 60-page document clarifying the rules put in place to ease the country out of lockdown and limit the damage caused by Covid-19.

Guardian political correspondent Kate Proctor is here to explain what the new rules are.