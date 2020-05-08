Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vande Bharat Mission: Indians from New York arrive at Chandigarh airport via Delhi

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:38s - Published
Vande Bharat Mission: Indians from New York arrive at Chandigarh airport via Delhi

Vande Bharat Mission: Indians from New York arrive at Chandigarh airport via Delhi

Indian Nationals from New York arrived at Chandigarh airport through Air India special flight via Delhi on May 22.

"We faced no problems during our travel back to India, all norms were followed properly in view of coronavirus situation.

I thank Indian government for the initiative," said Indian national.

An Air India repatriation flight carrying 327 passengers and one infant landed at Delhi airport from John F Kennedy Airport in the United States, earlier today.

227 passengers deboarded at Delhi Airport and remaining 100 passengers arrived at Chandigarh International Airport.

Vande Bharat Mission second phase was initiated by Government of India from May 16 to repatriate Indians from foreign nations.

Over 20,000 citizens have been brought back under Vande Bharat Mission so far.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Vande Bharat Mission: 118 people stranded in USA land in Hyderabad

As many as 118 people hailing from India stranded in the USA landed in Hyderabad on Monday as part of...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •DNAZee News


Vande Bharat: AI Delhi-Singapore flight takes off with 10 passengers, Mumbai-London with 15

Only 10 people were onboard Air India’s 256-seater Dreamliner when it took off from Delhi late...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Akash78705607

Akash RT @narendramodi: Conveyed warm greetings for Eid to His Highness @TamimBinHamad and the people of Qatar. Appreciated His Highness's person… 16 minutes ago

Anirudhibs

Anirudh IBS RT @HardeepSPuri: Mission Vande Bharat continues to help Indians stranded around the world. 3359 more people return from Dubai, Abu Dhabi,… 26 minutes ago

sahajkiran

harpreet singh khals RT @airindiain: @michaeljmays Dear Pax, AI group has operated 64 flights in phase 1 & will be operating around 300 flights in phase 2 of mi… 38 minutes ago

SAllavakonda

Sumanth Allavakonda @HardeepSPuri Sir one thing all NRI's want to know is when international flights will be started? With vande Bhara… https://t.co/7iAyxZDMY0 51 minutes ago

surjit38

Surjit Singh RT @ROBChandigarh: 17 flights under Vande Bharat Mission to bring back stranded Indians from Gulf countries today https://t.co/cDgn3Z1yEP… 1 hour ago

mukeshjain_nfl

mukesh jain @HardeepSPuri @MoCA_GoI @AAI_Official @PIB_India Really nice but sir We are waiting your attention for the Indians… https://t.co/KxQOx45eP7 1 hour ago

airindiain

Air India @KosgiNivedita Dear Ma'am, AI group has operated 64 flights in phase 1 & will be operating around 300 flights in ph… https://t.co/uVmO5i639T 1 hour ago

airindiain

Air India @chib11 Dear Sir, AI group has operated 64 flights in phase 1 & will be operating around 300 flights in phase 2 of… https://t.co/SrKuVpDWiw 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Daily Briefing [Video]

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Daily Briefing

The governor discussed coronavirus, reopening and George Floyd protests at his daily briefing.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 36:43Published
Vande Bharat Mission: 3 flights carrying Indian passengers to India take off from Oman [Video]

Vande Bharat Mission: 3 flights carrying Indian passengers to India take off from Oman

Three flights carrying Indian passengers will take off from Oman to India on May 30. The special flight will carry Indian passengers for Jaipur, Ahmadabad, and Trivandrum. "We are thankful to Indian..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published