How Trump has berated, insulted and demeaned female reporters

Video Credit: The Guardian Studio - Duration: 04:30s - Published
Donald Trump abruptly halted a press conference on Monday after being challenged by two female reporters.

The US president told Weijia Jiang, an Asian American journalist who works for CBS, to 'ask China' in response to her question over why he sees coronavirus testing as a global competition when more than 80,000 Americans have died.

Trump then refused to respond to another White House reporter, CNN's Kaitlan Collins.

Trump has frequently clashed with journalists, but some have suggested a pattern is emerging in the way the president responds to being held to account by members of the press who are women, particularly those of color.

Here's a look back at several key exchanges.

