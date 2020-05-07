Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

LOUISVILLE RESIGN 5.22.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
LOUISVILLE RESIGN 5.22.20
LOUISVILLE RESIGN 5.22.20
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

LOUISVILLE RESIGN 5.22.20

Chief to retire after controversy louisville police chief steve conrad is set to retire in june in the wake of the controversial shooting.

Mayor greg fischer making the announcement thursday.

Conrad's retirement comes as scrutiny of his leadership intensifies, following a march police raid that killed a former e-m- t... 26-year-old breonna taylor.

Her allies claim the police department severely botched the raid and has not been transparent in its aftermath.

Ben crump, the high-profile civil rights attorney of taylor's family, considers the shift a first step in the march toward justice.

He hopes the transition will produce a chief who will abolish or reform the 'no- knock' search policy used in this raid -- and can repair the department's reputation conrad leaves behind.



Recent related news from verified sources

FBI investigates Breonna Taylor shooting as Louisville police chief announces retirement

The FBI announced it is launching a probe into the shooting death of EMT Breonna Taylor...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


Louisville seeks US review of police killing of black woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville officials have now asked the U.S. Justice Department and the FBI...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Papa John's Ex-CEO On TikTok Shows $11 Million Mansion [Video]

Papa John's Ex-CEO On TikTok Shows $11 Million Mansion

Jason Merrit/Getty John Schnatter went on TikTok to take followers inside his $11 million mansion in Louisville, Kentucky. Schnatter is the founder and former CEO of the pizza chain Papa John's. Forbes..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
Covidiot Cuts Hole in Mask to Breathe Easier [Video]

Covidiot Cuts Hole in Mask to Breathe Easier

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY — A Kentucky woman was filmed out shopping with a hole cut in her face mask because it made it ' easier to breathe.' The footage posted on TikTok showed a gas station worker in..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:44Published