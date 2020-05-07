LOUISVILLE RESIGN 5.22.20

Chief to retire after controversy louisville police chief steve conrad is set to retire in june in the wake of the controversial shooting.

Mayor greg fischer making the announcement thursday.

Conrad's retirement comes as scrutiny of his leadership intensifies, following a march police raid that killed a former e-m- t... 26-year-old breonna taylor.

Her allies claim the police department severely botched the raid and has not been transparent in its aftermath.

Ben crump, the high-profile civil rights attorney of taylor's family, considers the shift a first step in the march toward justice.

He hopes the transition will produce a chief who will abolish or reform the 'no- knock' search policy used in this raid -- and can repair the department's reputation conrad leaves behind.