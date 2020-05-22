Global  

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 00:53s - Published
The 'Avatar' movies are set to resume production next week Filming was due to start in New Zealand in March but it was put on hold due to the Covid-19 lockdown and producer Jon Landau is confident that production for 'Avatar 2' and the other movies in the franchise will resume next week.

He shared a picture from the set on Instagram and wrote: Meanwhile, director James Cameron recently insisted he is confident 'Avatar 2' will still be released in December 2021.

The 65-year-old filmmaker opened up about delays to the production of the highly anticipated sequel and said that New Zealand's response to the global health crisis means they will have time to hit their targets.

