FLAGS LOWERED, HOLIDAY PANDEMIC

Flags will be lowered to half- staff at all federal buildings and national monuments over the next three days to honor those we've lost to coronavirus.

There are more than 94-thousand confirmed coronavirus- related deaths in the u-s, according to johns hopkins university.

And with all 50- states in the process of re- opening... some fear that could kick- start a rise in cases.

And, with the memorial day weekend -- the unofficial start of summer -- health officials say to be cautious at cookouts.

L3: nation view white dr. anthony fauci director, natl.

Institute of allergy and infectious diseases dr. anthony fauci/director, natl.

Institute of allergy and infectious diseases: "stay six feet away from anyone, so you have the physical distancing."

L3: nation view white covid: pandemic plays a factor with holiday weekend perhaps the biggest change this holiday weekend is in the nation's capital.

Annual memorial day ceremonies at national park service sites, including wreath- layings, will be on- line or