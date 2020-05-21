Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge offered bingo-calling lessons

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge offered bingo-calling lessons

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge offered bingo-calling lessons

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been offered bingo-calling lessons after a game with care home residents.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Duke and Duchess of Cambridge offered bingo-calling lessons #PrinceWilliam #DuchessCatherine https://t.co/C9f7FYyClt 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge offered bingo calling lessons [Video]

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge offered bingo calling lessons

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge offered bingo calling lessons The royals took on the roles of bingo callers during a virtual game with care home residents in Wales earlier this week, and Buzz Bingo has..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:10Published
William and Kate’s ‘bingo lingo’ not up to scratch, say players [Video]

William and Kate’s ‘bingo lingo’ not up to scratch, say players

Mandatory credit: Kensington Palace The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s attempt at being bingo callers during a virtual care home visit left something to be desired, according to residents and staff...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:40Published