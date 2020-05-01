Fighting a locust plague amid Covid-19 in east Africa

The recent coronavirus pandemic is only exacerbating the problems currently facing herders, also known as pastoralists, in Kenya.

They’ve seen their livestock devastated and crops destroyed after the worst locust invasions in 70 years and vlllagers are bracing themselves for another swarm, 400 times larger if left unchecked.

With less vegetation for grazing, herders can sometimes infringe on neighbours land, causing violent conflict.

We follow Josephine Ekiru, a peace-builder, who is trying to help as economic insecurity caused by the pandemic fuels attacks.