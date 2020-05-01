Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fighting a locust plague amid Covid-19 in east Africa

Video Credit: The Guardian Studio - Duration: 04:52s - Published
Fighting a locust plague amid Covid-19 in east Africa

Fighting a locust plague amid Covid-19 in east Africa

The recent coronavirus pandemic is only exacerbating the problems currently facing herders, also known as pastoralists, in Kenya.

They’ve seen their livestock devastated and crops destroyed after the worst locust invasions in 70 years and vlllagers are bracing themselves for another swarm, 400 times larger if left unchecked.

With less vegetation for grazing, herders can sometimes infringe on neighbours land, causing violent conflict.

We follow Josephine Ekiru, a peace-builder, who is trying to help as economic insecurity caused by the pandemic fuels attacks.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

How this big locust plague will end

Locusts descended upon East Africa in January. The next month, a swarm blanketed a huge Kenyan...
Mashable - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

AprilHutchinson

April Hutchinson Fighting a locust plague amid Covid-19 in east Africa – 💔💔https://t.co/0bAFbStAxF 15 hours ago

UrbanPopFan

UrbanPopFan Watch "Fighting a locust plague amid Covid-19 in east Africa" on YouTube https://t.co/heapVfSVC6 23 hours ago

Kayla_Eide

Kayla Rose Hall RT @anna_okello: Fighting a locust plague amid Covid-19 in east Africa - everything is connected #peace #livelihoods #livestock #OneHealth… 2 days ago

anna_okello

Dr Anna Okello Fighting a locust plague amid Covid-19 in east Africa - everything is connected #peace #livelihoods #livestock… https://t.co/kMM42JkxjF 2 days ago

mutabaziclaude2

Phn. Mutabazi J Claude RT @gatesfoundation: An estimated 200 million people in east Africa struggle with food security. If left unchecked, the second wave of lo… 2 days ago

LoneWolfSpirit2

Gus Ketchersid Fighting a locust plague amid Covid-19 in east Africa – video https://t.co/ozjhBSdOvR 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fighting a locust plague amid Covid-19 in east Africa – video [Video]

Fighting a locust plague amid Covid-19 in east Africa – video

The recent coronavirus pandemic is only exacerbating the problems currently facing herders, also known as pastoralists, in Kenya. They’ve seen their livestock devastated and crops destroyed after the..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 04:53Published
Locust plague threatening food security in East Africa [Video]

Locust plague threatening food security in East Africa

EAST AFRICA — East African countries could be facing a food crisis as waves of locusts have hit crops in the region since the end of 2019, according to a report by the Globe and Mail. A third wave of..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:05Published