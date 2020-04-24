Dow Movers: XOM, PG

Global  

In early trading on Friday, shares of Procter & Gamble topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.9%.

Year to date, Procter & Gamble has lost about 9.8% of its value.

0
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Exxon Mobil, trading down 1.9%.

Exxon Mobil is lower by about 37.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Caterpillar trading down 1.8%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance trading up 0.4% on the day.




