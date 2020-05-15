Friday 5/22 Insider Buying Report: WPC, ARNC

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

On Tuesday, W.

.

Carey's Director, Mark A.

Alexander, made a $235,100 purchase of WPC, buying 4,000 shares at a cost of $58.77 each.

So far Alexander is in the green, up about 5.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $62.25.

W.

.

Carey is trading down about 1% on the day Friday.

Before this latest buy, Alexander bought WPC on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $428,274 at an average of $67.98 per share.

And on Thursday, Director William F.

Austen purchased $201,929 worth of Arconic, purchasing 17,620 shares at a cost of $11.46 a piece.

This buy marks the first one filed by Austen in the past year.

Arconic is trading up about 3.2% on the day Friday.

Austen was up about 10.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with ARNC trading as high as $12.70 at last check today.