S&P 500 Movers: HPE, A

In early trading on Friday, shares of Agilent Technologies, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.1%.

Year to date, Agilent Technologies registers a 1.3% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Hewlett Packard Enterprise, trading down 7.8%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is lower by about 39.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Wynn Resorts, trading down 5.1%, and Coty trading up 6.3% on the day.



