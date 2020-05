THIS.TODAY MARKS THE START OF KANSASGOVERNOR LAURA KELLY’S MODIFIEDIT PHASE TWO NOW.MOST BUSINESSES ARE ALLOWED TOBE OPEN, BUT YOU CAN’T HAVEGATHERING SOME MORE THAN 15PEOPLE ALSO STATE-OWNED CASINOSBOWLING ALLEYS AND MOVIETHEATERS CAN OPEN SPORTS LEAGUESARE EVEN ALLOWED TO PRACTICEWITH SOCIAL DISTANCINGGUIDELINES IN PLACE.HOWEVER, BARS ENTERTAINMENTVENUES AND FESTIVALS AND LARGESUMMER CAMPS WILL STAY CLOSEDRIGHT NOW, THEY’D BE ABLE TOPOPESTART IN A LITTLE MORE THAN TWOWEEKS ON JUNE 8TH.MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND USUALLYMARKS THE BEGINNING OF SUMMERSPORTS FOR FAMILIES, BUT THISYEAR THINGS GOING TO FILL QUITEA BIT DIFFERENT GAMES 9S MARTINAUGUSTINE LIVE AT THE BLUEVALLEY SPORTS COMPLEX THISMORNING TO SHOW US HOWORGANIZERS ARE ADJUSTING TOGOVERNOR KELLY’S GUIDELINESMARTIN.YEAH, GOOD MORNING, ROB.TYPICALLY, THIS WOULD BE APRETTY BUSY WEEKEND FOR THE BLUEVALLEY SPORTS COMPLEX LOT OFBASEBALL AND SOFTBALL GAMES ANDTHEY WOULD CERTAINLY BE WELCOMETO OPEN THIS WEEKEND WITH THEPHASE 2 SITUATION HERE INKANSAS, BUT THEY’RE GOING TOTAKE IT SLOW AND OPEN UP ON ASMALLER SCALE NEXT WEEK, BUTWHEN THEY DO OPEN UP YOU’REGOING TO SEE BIG CHANGES.LOOK AT THIS BIG WIDE OPENSPACE.THERE SHOULD BE A SET OFBLEACHERS RIGHT HERE ALL THEBLEACHERS AND PICNIC BENCHESHAVE BEEN REMOVED TO CREATE MORESPACE FOR SOCIAL DISTANCING INTHE DUGOUTS.WELL, USUALLY I HAVE 11 OR 12PLAYERS AND COACHES IN THERE.THEY’LL STILL BE A FEW PEOPLE INTHE DUGOUT BUT A LOT OF PLAYERSARE GOING TO BE MOVED OUTSIDETHE DUGOUT DOWN THE FENCE LINETHERE AGAIN FOR MORE SOCIALDISTANCING AND THE BLUE VALLEYMANAGEMENT HERE SAYS WHILETHEY’RE GOING TO HAVE SOME STAFFKEEPING AN EYE ON THIS SORT OFTHINGS.THEY’RE GOING TO NEED HELP FROMPARENTS AND GROWN-UPS AROUND THETEAMS TO HOLD PEOPLEACCOUNTABLE.YOU KNOW YOU MAY HAVE A TEAM ALLMAYBE THAT BROUGHT SNACKS ANDSTUFF FOR SOME OF YOUR ACT TEAMSREALLY HELPING PEOPLE AT THATWILL KIND OF HELP POLICE.YOU KNOW, WE DON’T HAVE A SOCIALDISTANCE POLICE OUT HERE, BUTWE’RE HOPING THE PARENTS ANDCOACHES ANYBODY ELSE CAN KIND OFHELP KEEP THEIR TEAMS CAN FINDAND HELP HELP US KEEP THINGSSPREAD OUT THE TIME BEING TOMAKE SURE THAT WE ARE DOING OURPART PART TO KEEP EVERYTHINGSAFE.FACE MASKS WILL NOT BE REQUIREDBUT THE COMPLEX MANAGEMENT HEREENCOURAGES YOU TO WEAR THEM NOWA LOT OF THESE SOCIAL DISTANCINGRULES WILL PROBABLY GET TWEAKEDOVER THE COURSE OF THE SUMMER,BUT THE BIGGER TICKET ITEMS THEREMOVAL OF THE BLEACHERS ANDPICNIC BENCHES AND THE OPENDUGOUTS.THOSE ARE CHANGES THAT WILLPROBABLY STAY IN PLACE ALLSUMMER LONG REPORTING LIVE INOVERLAND PARK MARTIN AUGUSTINEKMBC 9 NEWS.OKAY, MARTIN.THANK YOU SO MUCH MONEY THISMORNING FROM KANSAS CITY,MISSOURI RESTAURANTS.JUST GOT THE GREEN LIGHT TOEXPAND THEIR PATIO SEATING INTOPARK.LOTS THE CITY COUNCIL PASSED THEPLAN IS WAY TO HELP RESTAURANTSREOPEN PARKING LOTS CAN NOW BEUSED FOR MORE TABLESPACE ANDSOCIAL DISTANCING RESTAURANTSWILL ALSO BE ALLOWED TO SELLALCOHOLIC DRINKS FOOD DELIVERYAND TAKE OUT SERVICES.THESE RULES STAY IN PLACETHROUGH THE THE END OF THE YEAR.AND TONIGHT THAT PARENT LIGHTDISTRICT WILL GO A STEP FURTHERCLOSING 14 STRAIGHT DOWNALTOGETHER GAMES TIMES MET EVANSLIVE THIS MORNING TO EXPLAIN THEPLAN PUT IN PLACE FOR THEHOLIDAY WEEKEND, MATT.WELL ROB, YOU CAN SEE 14THSTREET IS CLOSED RIGHT NOWBEHIND US.THE BARRICADES ARE UP AND THISIS TO ALLOW SOME MORE ROOM FORPEOPLE THAT ARE COMING TO THEPOWER AND LIGHT DISTRICT ANDALSO TO ALLOW MORE ROOM FORRESTAURANTS TO EXPAND THEIROUTDOOR SEATING OPTIONS HERE.THIS MADE POSSIBLE.THANKS TO THE KANSAS CITYCOUNCIL ROB AS YOU MENTIONEDYESTERDAY WHEN THEY PASSED THATORDINANCE THAT ALLOWS THESERESTAURANTS TO APPLY FOR ATEMPORARY PERMIT TO EXPAND INTOTHE SIDEWALK AREAS INTO THESTREET AREAS AS WELL.SO 14TH STREET IS CLOSED ANDWILL REMAIN CLOSED IN BETWEENWALNUT AND MAIN AND THEN INBETWEEN MAIN AND GRAND SO THISIS THE CLOSURE THAT YOU’RESEEING ON THE MAP RIGHT NOWWALNUT STREET ITSELF.WELL, IT WILL NOT ACTUALLY BEAFFECTED.YOU CAN DRIVE THROUGH WALNUTSTREET LIKE OTHER PARTS OF THE3CITY THE POWER AND LIGHTDISTRICT IS SLOWLY COMING BACKONLINE A FEW RESTAURANTS RIGHTREOPENED FOR PERSON DINING LASTWEEK SEVERAL THOUGH REMAININGCLOSED OR MAYBE ONLY OPEN FORTAKEOUT OR DELIVERY OPTIONS.THERE ARE PLANS FOR MORERESTAURANTS TO OPEN IN EARLYJUNE LIKE GUYS TACO DIVE INMCFADDEN’S THEY PLAN TO USE THELIVE BLOCK COMMON AREA FOR THEIROUTDOOR SEATING OUT OF THE MORETHAN 50 TENANTS THAT ARE HEREINSIDE THE POWER AND LIGHTDISTRICT WHICH INCLUDESRESTAURANTS AND IN SHOPS ANDBARS ONLY ABOUT A DOZEN OR SOARE OPEN TO THE PUBLIC RIGHTNOW, AND THERE’S NO EXACTTIMELINE AS TO WHEN MORE OFTHOSE RESTAURANTS WILL OPEN MOREOF THOSE BARS COULD OPEN OREXACTLY WHEN WE MIGHT SEE ALL OFTHE TENETS BACK OPEN HERE IN THEPOWER AND LIGHT DISTRICT LIVE INDOWNTOWN KANSAS CITY THISMORNING MATT EVANS KMBC 9 NEWS.ALL RIGHT, MAN STEP FORWARD.THANKS SO MUCH.MEANWHILE, BUS RIDERS HEADS UP,RIGHT CASEY.HE’S MOVING TOWARD HAVING ASCHEDULE ON PLACE THAT YOU’REMORE USED TO REPRESENTATIVE SAYSTHE MORE PEOPLE ARE GOING BACKTO THE BUSES.RIGHT CASEY SCALED-BACKSCHEDULES WHEN STAYED HOMEORDERS STARTED BUT STARTING MAY31ST A WEEK FROM SUNDAY ROUTESNORMALLY SCHEDULED TO RUN PAST9:00 P.M.

WE’LL START RUNNINGAGAIN ON THAT LATE SCHEDULE.NEW NUMBERS MEANWHILE 838 SHOWTHE CORONAVIRUS IMPACT IN THEMETRO HERE ON YOUR SCREEN.WE SAW 78 NEW CASES REPORTEDTHURSDAY IN THE NINTH COUNTYAREA WERE ALSO TRACKING THEAVERAGE PERCENTAGE OF POSITIVETESTS OVER THE LAST TWO WEEKS INMISSOURI.IT’S DOWN TO 3% YOU SEE HERE INKANSAS AN AVERAGE OF NINE POINTTHREE PERCENT OF TESTS ARECOMING BACK POSITIVE THE WORLDHEALTH ORGANIZATION WANTS THATAVERAGE BELOW 10% TO MAKE SURETHAT TESTING IS BEING DONEADEQUATELY AND THIS MORNING WEDO WANT TO REMIND YOU ABOUT THESYMPTOMS OF OF COVID-19IMPORTANT TO GO OVER THIS.ALL ACCORDING TO THE CDC THEMOST COMMON SYMPTOMS ARE FEVERCOUGH AND SHORTNESS OF BREATH.HOWEVER, THOUGH THE VIRUS CANALSO BRING CHILLS MUSCLE PAINSHEADACHES A SORE THROAT EVEN ALOSS OF TASTE OR SMELL IF YOUHAVE ANY OF THESE SYMPTOMS, MAKESURE YOU S