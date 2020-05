Eyewitness footage captures the moment part of the roof of the Primark retail store in Edinburgh flapped in strong winds.

The clip, filmed on Friday morning (May 22) shows the wind hitting part of the the roof, lift it up.

The police can also be seen inspecting the damage.

"The police are assessing whether the roof constitutes a danger to the public and whether Princes Street in Edinburgh needs to be closed off," filmer Gary, told Newsflare.