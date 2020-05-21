Face masks for children

A Chicagoan is masking the void of face masks specifically made for children.

Andrew Smith started his business, Binky, after he saw the lack of availability of masks for children.

Smith set out to fill that void last month after losing his job.

Binky offers family subscriptions, which sends families new masks every month.

So far, Smith said Binky has sold over a thousand masks and has donated that same amount.

Binky also has an educational component to it which includes a pamphlet that explains why it's so important children wear their masks during the COVID19 pandemic.

For more information visit binkymasks.com