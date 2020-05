Eyewitness footage shows locals in Karachi stopping to look at the plume of black smoke rising above buildings after a plane crash on Friday killed nearly 100 people.

Eyewitness footage shows locals in Karachi stopping to look at the plume of black smoke rising above buildings after a plane crash on Friday killed nearly 100 people.

"I was driving going back home from [my] office at around 2.40 p.m.

(local time), then I managed to record the smoke," the filmer said.

According to reports, at least two people have been rescued from the crash of a Pakistan International Airlines passenger jet that was approaching Jinnah International Airport.