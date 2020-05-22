Global  

Lady Gaga: Sir Elton John helps keep me balanced

Lady Gaga: Sir Elton John helps keep me balanced

Lady Gaga: Sir Elton John helps keep me balanced

Lady Gaga credits Sir Elton John with helping her to "keep [her] head above water", as she says the icon "challenges" her to "take care" of herself.

